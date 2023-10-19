Gosport will welcome a new sweet shop this weekend as a “luxury confectioner” opens its doors on the high street.

Who’s Got The Bag will welcome its first customers at 89 High Street – formerly the site of a Super Cuts barber shop – and the launch will see cosplayers dressed as popular comic book characters on hand to entertain guests.

The business was founded by Jonathan Doidge and James Epps in 2020, and was initially run as an online retailer based out of a warehouse in Gosport.

Former events manager Jonathan said he is feeling “extremely positive” about the launch and added: "We were a little bit nervous when we first moved, but everyone who walks past is just over the moon that we’ve decided to move down to Gosport high street.”

He described Who’s Got The Bag as a "luxury confectioners” which also sells merchandise like hoodies, t-shirts and hats alongside drinks including Prime. It will stock a wide range of UK and US sweets and from brands such as Haribo and PEZ.

A local team of cosplayers dressed as DC and Marvel comic book characters including Deadpool and Harley Quinn will be on hand to greet the shop’s first customers at the launch and pose for photographs with them.

The quirky sweetshop will open at 10.00am, with the cosplayers arriving from 11.30am.

1 . Who's Got The Bag Who's Got The Bag opens its doors this weekend with a comic book themed launch event. Photo: Who's Got The Bag Photo Sales

