Gosport's Andrew Smith Salons has won Hair Magazine’s the Colour Expert category in ‘The Cut’ Hair Awards 2023
A Gosport hair salon owner has been recognised with another award.
The owner of Andrew Smith Salons in Gosport, Andrew Smith has been awarded consumer hairdressing publication Hair Magazine’s the Colour Expert category in ‘The Cut’ Hair Awards 2023.
Renowned for recognising some of the brightest stars of the hairdressing world, the Hair Awards include categories such as Colour Expert, Salon Stylist, Regional Salon and Salon group, with Andrew announced as Colour Expert champion, a category that recognises those obsessed with hair colour who love to make their clients look incredible by conjuring up some beautiful hues.
Andrew, who had to submit a written entry detailing five reasons as to why he deserved the award just to enter the category, had to submit photographic examples of his colour work with client testimonials. He was then announced as a finalist alongside some of the industries most established professionals, where he was eventually confirmed as the winner.
Andrew said: ‘I’m truly ecstatic to have been announced as the winner of the Colour Expert category in this year’s Hair Awards. I am so passionate about my colour work and always strive to create the very best colour for both my clients and when working on shoots. I am also the Global Artistic Ambassador for Z.One Concept and Milkshake and regularly work on shows and seminars with the brands' excellent colour products. This award means a great deal to me and will help to further elevate my colour career and show off my hair colour skills.’