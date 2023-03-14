The owner of Andrew Smith Salons in Gosport, Andrew Smith has been awarded consumer hairdressing publication Hair Magazine’s the Colour Expert category in ‘The Cut’ Hair Awards 2023.

Renowned for recognising some of the brightest stars of the hairdressing world, the Hair Awards include categories such as Colour Expert, Salon Stylist, Regional Salon and Salon group, with Andrew announced as Colour Expert champion, a category that recognises those obsessed with hair colour who love to make their clients look incredible by conjuring up some beautiful hues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Gosport hair salon owner Andrew Smith wins prize at the British Hairdressing Awards

Andrew Smith has been announced as the winner of the Colour Expert category in the Hair Awards 2023.

Andrew, who had to submit a written entry detailing five reasons as to why he deserved the award just to enter the category, had to submit photographic examples of his colour work with client testimonials. He was then announced as a finalist alongside some of the industries most established professionals, where he was eventually confirmed as the winner.