Gosport hair salon owner Andrew Smith wins prize at the British Hairdressing Awards
A GOSPORT hair salon owner has proved he’s a cut above the rest as he claims a prestigious award.
Andrew Smith of Andrew Smith salons in Gosport has been crowned Southern Hairdresser of the Year at the British Hairdressing Awards.
The salon owner was recognised for his work through a collection of photos of his hair skills, and he was pitted against the top six finalists from the region, where he was crowned the champion, with the announcement was celebrated by 1,400 of his hairdressing peers.
Andrews work was anonymously judged by 100 hair experts including celebrity stylists, session stylists, salon owners, and previous winners. In its 38th year, the award scheme seeks to recognise some of the top work in the industry in England, Wales and Scotland.
There was also a number of talented hairdressers in specialist categories such as Afro, Men’s, Avant Garde and Colour Technician, and everyone who was judged, was judged on both their technical skill and creative ability.
‘I really wasn’t expecting this, as the category was so strong and each individual finalist was so different, so it could have gone any way’ said Andrew on accepting his award.
‘To win is always amazing. British hairdressing is full of passion and creativity and these awards really push the boundaries of being creative.’
The event took place at Grosvenor House, a J W Marriott Hotel in London’s Park Lane on Monday, November 28 and the host for the evening was comedian Katherine Ryan, who was joined by Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards and general manager for Henkel Beauty Care Professional UK and Ireland, Julian Crane.
Guests were also treated to a performance by musician Professor Green.
Ms Lewis-Orr said: ‘HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards are a celebration of the passion, artistry and expertise of some of our industry’s most remarkable talents. In winning this award, Andrew has demonstrated that he is an accomplished stylist, with exceptional creative flair and technical expertise. The standard of entries this year has been phenomenal and Andrew should feel incredibly proud to have been named as a winner.’