The salon owner was recognised for his work through a collection of photos of his hair skills, and he was pitted against the top six finalists from the region, where he was crowned the champion, with the announcement was celebrated by 1,400 of his hairdressing peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Smith has won Southern Hairdresser of the Year

There was also a number of talented hairdressers in specialist categories such as Afro, Men’s, Avant Garde and Colour Technician, and everyone who was judged, was judged on both their technical skill and creative ability.

‘I really wasn’t expecting this, as the category was so strong and each individual finalist was so different, so it could have gone any way’ said Andrew on accepting his award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘To win is always amazing. British hairdressing is full of passion and creativity and these awards really push the boundaries of being creative.’

SEE ALSO: Marwell Zoo has announced the death of Indeever the Snow Leopard

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event took place at Grosvenor House, a J W Marriott Hotel in London’s Park Lane on Monday, November 28 and the host for the evening was comedian Katherine Ryan, who was joined by Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards and general manager for Henkel Beauty Care Professional UK and Ireland, Julian Crane.

Guests were also treated to a performance by musician Professor Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad