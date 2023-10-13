Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Great South Run 2023 will take place on Sunday (October 15) and each year approximately 25,000 people travel into Portsmouth city to attend the event.

On Saturday (October 14) there will also be the 5km run and the children’s races taking place.

If you are going to be taking part or supporting a loved one, you might be wondering whether there will be any food and drink areas where you can purchase something tasty to kick start the weekend. The answer to your question is yes – The Great South Run organisers have ensured that there are a range of options that will suit everyone.

Runners taking part in last year's race.

There will be three areas that will have food vendors: Southsea Common, the Skate Park and Castle Field.

Southsea Common

Tommy Russell will be running a multi purpose unit which will be offering a range of food.

Top Gun Catering Gourmet will be operating over the weekend and they will be selling kebabs.

Tommy Russell will also be selling coffee and donuts from a second stall.

Skate Park

Countryside russell leisure café will be selling sausages.

Curtis Catering will be keeping everyone awake with coffee and donuts.

Cornish Cookhouse will be working across the weekend and the team will be dishing up street food.

Castlefield

Watkins and Faux will be serving salads and sandwiches for those looking for a light bite.

Cuisine enterprises will be selling delicious pastries over the weekend.

Russell Leisure will be dishing up burgers for those wanting a weekend treat.

Island Tea and Coffee will be keeping everyone hydrated over the weekend by serving hot drinks.

Last but not least, Mr Baulf Ice Cream Concession will be whipping up sweet treats.

