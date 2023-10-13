News you can trust since 1877
Great South Run 2023: Here are the food stalls that will be operating in Southsea for Great South Run this weekend

If you are heading down to Southsea this weekend for the Great South Run, you will be pleased to know that there will be a range of food vendors also attending.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:08 BST- 2 min read
The Great South Run 2023 will take place on Sunday (October 15) and each year approximately 25,000 people travel into Portsmouth city to attend the event.

On Saturday (October 14) there will also be the 5km run and the children’s races taking place.

If you are going to be taking part or supporting a loved one, you might be wondering whether there will be any food and drink areas where you can purchase something tasty to kick start the weekend. The answer to your question is yes – The Great South Run organisers have ensured that there are a range of options that will suit everyone.

Runners taking part in last year's race.Runners taking part in last year's race.
Runners taking part in last year's race.
There will be three areas that will have food vendors: Southsea Common, the Skate Park and Castle Field.

Southsea Common

Tommy Russell will be running a multi purpose unit which will be offering a range of food.

Top Gun Catering Gourmet will be operating over the weekend and they will be selling kebabs.

Tommy Russell will also be selling coffee and donuts from a second stall.

Skate Park

Countryside russell leisure café will be selling sausages.

Curtis Catering will be keeping everyone awake with coffee and donuts.

Cornish Cookhouse will be working across the weekend and the team will be dishing up street food.

Castlefield

Watkins and Faux will be serving salads and sandwiches for those looking for a light bite.

Cuisine enterprises will be selling delicious pastries over the weekend.

Russell Leisure will be dishing up burgers for those wanting a weekend treat.

Island Tea and Coffee will be keeping everyone hydrated over the weekend by serving hot drinks.

Last but not least, Mr Baulf Ice Cream Concession will be whipping up sweet treats.

If you are taking part in the 5km or the ten mile run, there will also be a number of drinks stations throughout the route to ensure that you stay hydrated.

For more information about the event taking place this weekend, click here.

