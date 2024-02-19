Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Silver Fern, located in Warsash Road, has announced that it will be closing its doors ahead of a major renovation which will cost thousands of pounds. The Greene King pub will close from today (February 19) and it is due to be opening up again towards the end of next month.

The pub is known for dishing up hearty traditional classics including burgers, pie, lasagne, hunters chicken and much more including tasty desserts such as triple chocolate brownie and Eton mess sundae.

