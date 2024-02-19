Greene King's The Silver Fern Pub in Warsash closes for six-figure renovations
The Silver Fern, located in Warsash Road, has announced that it will be closing its doors ahead of a major renovation which will cost thousands of pounds. The Greene King pub will close from today (February 19) and it is due to be opening up again towards the end of next month.
The pub is known for dishing up hearty traditional classics including burgers, pie, lasagne, hunters chicken and much more including tasty desserts such as triple chocolate brownie and Eton mess sundae.
On The Silver Fern Facebook, it said: "The Silver Fern is gearing up for a fabulous transformation - We're closing on 19th February and planning a grand re-launch on 22nd March. Significant improvements are in the works, and we can't wait to unveil the stunning new look of The Silver Fern. Stay tuned for a refreshed experience."