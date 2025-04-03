Griffon Hoverwork Evolves into Griffon Marine: A Brand Reflecting Unrivalled Expertise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Griffon Hoverwork has rebranded as Griffon Marine, reflecting the company's extensive skills, core competencies, and commitment to maritime excellence. With over six decades of expertise in amphibious and high-speed marine vessel design, build, and support, this new branding highlights the company's enduring capabilities and world-class service offerings.

Griffon Marine is structured into three core divisions—Solutions, Shipyard, and Support—each focused on delivering excellence in their respective fields.

Griffon Marine Solutions offers vessel design and consultancy, assisting clients in navigating the ever-evolving challenges of marine operations. With a focus on Maritime Border Security, Amphibious Insertion, Riverine, and High-Speed Near Coastal Ferries, the division integrates advanced technologies, hydrodynamic optimisation, and alternative propulsion systems to create intelligent and efficient vessels. Whether developing new designs or upgrading existing fleets, Griffon Marine Solutions ensures enhanced performance, sustainability, and regulatory compliance.

Griffon Marine Support is dedicated to maximising operational readiness for marine operators worldwide. With 24/7 global support, the division ensures vessel uptime through the provision of spare parts, engineering services, and crew training. Leveraging a highly experienced team and trusted partners, Griffon Marine Support serves coastguards, navies, armies, and ferry operators with mission-critical reliability.

As part of this transition, Griffon Hoverwork’s renowned expertise in hovercraft design, build, and maintenance continues under the new Griffon Marine brand. This ensures the company remains a leader in amphibious transport while reinforcing its broader marine capabilities.

Griffon Marine logo

“Our transition to Griffon Marine reflects the strengths and expertise that have been at the heart of our company for decades,” said Mark Downer, Chief Executive Officer of Griffon Marine. “This new identity better represents the diverse and high-quality capabilities we offer in vessel design, construction, and support. While our name has changed, our commitment to delivering exceptional maritime solutions remains unwavering. We are now better positioned to meet the changing requirements of maritime customers and the challenging demands of future commercial and military marine activity.”

With a legacy built on engineering excellence and a forward-thinking approach to marine technology, Griffon Marine continues to be a trusted partner in small, fast, and amphibious vessel operations worldwide.