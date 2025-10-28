Griffon Marine Triumphs with Three Wins at Maritime UK Solent Awards 2025

Griffon Marine is delighted to announce that it has been crowned the winner in three categories at the Maritime Solent Awards 2025.

The glittering ceremony brought together organisations of all sizes from across the region, celebrating the innovation and excellence that define the Solent’s maritime cluster.

Griffon Marine, which has bases in both Portchester and Southampton, was recognised with the Maritime Logistics Operator award, which celebrates outstanding performance in ensuring secure, efficient, and timely movement of goods, materials, or equipment across maritime and intermodal supply chains.

Judges looked for evidence of excellence supported by measurable results and clear performance indicators. Griffon Marine delivers fast, secure, and reliable global logistics for the maritime and defence sectors, nearly doubling shipment volumes in 2025 through streamlined international processes, local partnerships, and agile cross-department coordination that ensures critical equipment reaches customers worldwide on time and to specification.

The company also secured the Maritime Defence Supply Chain Enterprise award. This category acknowledges the vital role of small and medium-sized enterprises in supporting the maritime defence sector, with criteria focused on innovation, dependability, and strong delivery to prime contractors and defence programmes.

Griffon Marine delivers trusted, innovative, and high-quality support to the UK Ministry of Defence and Royal Marines, excelling as an SME prime through reliable fleet maintenance, agile conversion projects, and strong supply chain collaboration that consistently achieves 100% performance results.

As well as excelling in specialist fields, Griffon Marine was named Small Business of the Year, a category designed to highlight maritime companies of up to 250 employees that have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and measurable business growth. Success here is judged on achievements such as new market entry, major contract wins, or turnover increases, as well as a clear demonstration of strategic direction.

Griffon Marine has transformed from a legacy hovercraft manufacturer into a dynamic, multi-division maritime business—delivering innovative vessel designs, securing major international contracts, investing heavily in workforce development, and driving sustainable growth that positions it as a leading small business in the Solent’s maritime sector.

“Winning across three categories is an extraordinary achievement for Griffon Marine and a moment of immense pride for our whole team,” said Mark Downer, Chief Executive Officer of Griffon Marine.

“To see our people’s dedication and expertise rewarded on this scale is profoundly gratifying. We also extend our sincere congratulations to the other finalists — to be judged alongside such formidable peers is itself an honour. This is not just a win for our company, but for every individual who has contributed to our journey.”

With a heritage spanning more than six decades, Griffon Marine combines world-class design, build and aftercare in the amphibious and fast vessel sectors. Operating through its three divisions — Solutions, Shipyard and Support — the company delivers end-to-end capabilities, from vessel design and fabrication, through to maintenance, training, spares and round-the-clock global support.