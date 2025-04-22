Grosvenor Casinos deals a helping hand to Portsmouth job seekers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grosvenor Casino Portsmouth’s Gaming Academy has trained seven local job seekers to kick-start their careers as Croupiers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a winning streak for job seekers in Portsmouth thanks to Grosvenor Casinos which has helped launch the croupier careers of local trainees. Seven aspiring casino dealers, aged between 18 and 33, underwent thorough training at a five-week gaming academy, where they learned to host popular games such as blackjack, poker, and roulette.

Although the experience was challenging for some, the successful candidates mastered the times tables up to 35 to enhance their finger dexterity for shuffling cards and handling bets and chips. Croupiers need to know the 35 times table for quick and accurate roulette payout calculations, where a winning straight-up bet pays 35 to 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trainees acquired extensive knowledge, from understanding casino terminology to distinguishing between odds and payouts, and even the proper technique for spinning the roulette ball. They now possess a comprehensive set of skills to effectively manage the fast-paced environment of guest bets at the Casino.

Jake Townsend (left) and Max Minshull (right) at Grosvenor Casino Portsmouth

Jake Townsend, a trainee from the Gaming Academy, said:"My time at the Gaming Academy has been brilliant! It has been challenging at times, with so much new information to take in about a range of games, but it was also a blast! The best part was the friendships I made with the other trainees which made it even more enjoyable and we all helped each other out during the experience. The training keeps going even after you leave the Academy, with each working day becoming easier and more fun, and Grosvenor has been so supportive to all of us throughout the process.”

As part of Grosvenor Casinos’ commitment to safer gambling, the academy also focused on safeguarding guests and educating team members about the importance of ensuring all guests always play responsibly.

Tracey Collins, General Manager at Grosvenor Casino Portsmouth, said:“At Grosvenor Casino Portsmouth, we have a proven history of offering training opportunities to local job seekers, helping them enhance their skills and become part of our team. A career as a casino dealer is a highly skilled profession offering flexible working hours, as well as the opportunity to travel globally and host games at prestigious tournaments. We’re thrilled to welcome seven new recruits to our team in Portsmouth and wish them all the best in their future careers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All those interested in working for Grosvenor Casinos can check their local club’s social media pages for more details. To learn more about Grosvenor Casinos, what it’s like to work for the business and the reasons why a career in the casino industry could be for you, visit https://www.rank.com/careers.

Please gamble responsibly: www.gambleaware.org