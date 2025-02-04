Guardian Angel Carers Fareham & Gosport Named a Finalist in the 2025 Home Care Awards

We are thrilled to announce that Guardian Angel Carers Fareham & Gosport has been named a finalist in the 2025 Home Care Awards! This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and supporting the well-being of our clients in the comfort of their own homes

The Home Care Awards celebrate excellence within the home care sector, recognising innovation, compassion, and outstanding service. Guardian Angel Carers Fareham & Gosport was selected as a finalist in the Palliative / end-of-life care expertise.

A Message from Management

“We are honoured and incredibly proud to be named a finalist in the 2025 Home Care Awards,” said Tracy Clarke, Head of Operations for Guardian Angel Carers Chichester, Fareham and Worthing. “This incredible recognition reflects the dedication, hard work, and compassion of our team, who strive every day to provide the best possible care for our end-of-life clients. This nomination is a true reflection of our commitment to providing exceptional, person-centred care. A huge thank you to our amazing team, clients, and their families for trusting us with their care – we couldn’t have achieved this without you. Here’s to continuing our mission of providing care that makes a difference!”

Celebrating Excellence in Home Care

At Guardian Angel Carers Fareham & Gosport, we believe that great care goes beyond just meeting physical needs—it’s about creating a supportive environment where clients can flourish, feel connected, and enjoy a high quality of life. Being named a finalist reflects our dedication to providing care that truly makes a difference and our continuous efforts to innovate and enhance the services we offer.

What’s Next for Guardian Angel Carers Fareham & Gosport

This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence. We are eager to continue improving and ensuring the best possible care for all our clients.

A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Community

We want to extend a huge thank you to our wonderful team, clients, and their families for your trust, dedication, and support. This achievement belongs to all of us, and we look forward to working together to build on this success.