After the building which housed The Guitar Centre Southsea was sold for redevelopment, owner Steve Wright struggled to find an affordable new location for the business.

Guitar technician Steve said it was a ‘massive relief’ when Copythat Design and Print owner Bob Bruce got in touch and offered them some space.

Steve and Bob outside Victory Radio on Spur Road

The music shop will be now housed at 25 Spur Road, Cosham, next door to DAB radio station Radio Victory which Bob relaunched as managing director earlier this year. The music shop will operate alongside the station with a small investment from Bob, who is in the process of relocating his print shop from the address.

Steve said: ‘It’s been horrendous trying to find somewhere but finally it's a big weight off the old shoulders.

‘Everything else was just way over what I’m paying now so it’s a viable proposition, which the others weren’t.

Steve added that the new location will be more convenient for some customers as it is close to Cosham Railway Station and the M27.

Bob, who previously ran a music shop from Spur Road until 2012, said the move is ‘like a bit of passion coming home.’

The radio station managing director read about Steve’s plight in The News and knew of the shop through his involvement in the local music scene as a gigging musician.

Bob said: ‘I’ve condensed my business into another premises and I thought “this could be good for both of us”.

‘They do a brilliant job with the guitar repairs, that's a big part of their business and they’re renowned for it.

‘Steve’s a really nice guy, his customers like him and he has a really good customer base. I believe he will thrive here, it's a really great location.’

