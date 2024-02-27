Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gunwharf Quays will welcome back its artisan event after a fantastic debut at the South Coast’s biggest outlet shopping destination last July. In partnership with Funyard Events, the water-side event will bring together the region’s best designers and independent creators on The Plaza at Gunwharf Quays. Guests will be able to browse one-of-a-kind products and gifts including, artwork, jewellery, homeware and much more. The market will also offer refreshments, including Pan-Asian and mediterranean food, sweet options, and an array of beverages.

Vendors confirmed for the event include an array of Portsmouth-based businesses including, homemade sweet treats by ‘Fudging Fabulous’ and ‘Les Macarons de Pauline’, along with coastal inspired home fragrance products handcrafted by ‘solent wick’.

MKS Food Distribution -Turkish Delights, Baklavas, Olives and Nuts.

Jon Neil Art & Photography

Portsmouth Aerial Pictures and Puzzles.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are delighted to welcome back the region’s talented artists and makers with such a unique and exciting event, here at Gunwharf Quays. We know that guests loved our first artisan event last summer, so we’re sure they’ll jump at another chance to browse both the new and returning stalls and enjoy the street food.”

Stuart, co-founder of Funyard Events, added: “This Spring we are excited to return to Gunwharf Quays to co-host the artisan event, celebrating small local businesses by giving them a premium platform in which to showcase their products and establish their small brand within a commercial environment.”