Gunwharf Quays Yankee Candle outlet shop to shut as "closing down" sale signage appears
A popular candle shop is set to shut at a major Portsmouth retail destination as "closing down" signage appears at the store.
The Yankee Candle shop at unit 93 Gunwharf Quays has launched an "everything must go" sale and a sign in the shopfront reads "store closing down". According to the notice, the shop will shut on Monday, April 1 2024. The popular scented candle retailer opened in the summer of 2018.
The brand has more than 575 locations, and its products are sold at more than 35,000 shops.
Gunwharf Quays did not wish to comment on the shop's closure. Yankee Candle has been approached for more information.