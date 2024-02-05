Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Landsec Futures Community Grant Scheme provides grants between £1,000 and £3,000 to support local voluntary groups and not-for-profit organisations in the community which are already creating value in the places they know best. To be eligible, applicants must be a registered charity or not-for-profit organisation with a charitable purpose which benefits the community in the region of Hampshire. A shortlist will be created by the Charities Aid Foundation and reviewed by community grants panels built from local members of the community to determine successful projects which will have the greatest impact in the area.

Gunwharf Quays has already awarded a total of £7,500 in grants to local community groups, empowering the local area to make future-forward decisions. To date, grants have been awarded to community kitchens and youth education centres.

The grants initiative is part of a national commitment Landsec is making to maximise the potential of people, places, and the communities it works with through a £20m social impact investment. Combined, Landsec Futures will deliver £200 million worth of social value by 2030 and support at least 30,000 people from underrepresented socio-economic backgrounds towards long-term employment. In the region of Portsmouth, Gunwharf Quays has created more than £341,000 in social value since 2019 for the local community and supported 99 local residents through education and employment programmes.

Yvonne Clay, centre director of Landsec-owned Gunwharf Quays, said: “Retail has always been at the centre of communities, with shopping destinations acting as hubs that bring local people together while creating important value for local economies. As part of our long-term investment in the region, our community grants programme ensures we can continue to support local organisations that know their places best to effectively address the most pressing social and economic challenges our communities face.”