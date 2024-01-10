Gunwharf Quays has contributed more than £341,000 in “social value” to the local community in the past five years, a new report has revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Portsmouth retail destination has published its first Impact Report, outlining how the shopping centre has contributed to the city’s economic, social and environmental success.

According to the report, produced by Landsec – which owns the shopping centre – Gunwharf Quays has created over £341,000 in social value since 2019 and supported 99 local residents through its education and employment programmes. A significant amount of social value has also been generated through support given to local charities, including free space given to community organisations Tall Ships, Wet Wheels and through the Gunwharf Quays Academy. The site employs more than 2,300 people across its retail and leisure facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gunwharf Quays has released a new report detailing its social, economic and environmental contributions to Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gunwharf Quays centre director Yvonne Clay said: “As a retail destination, we constantly strive to ensure we deliver a sustainable future which meets our customers’ expectations and create added value for our local community, customers, colleagues, and partners.

“Our purpose sits at the heart of everything we do, in the way we create sustainable places, realise potential and serve a vibrant community.”

The retail and leisure hub is home to more than 90 retailers and 30 restaurants, coffee shops and bars, all set along the waterfront. It incorporates several original naval buildings, including the iconic Grade II listed Vulcan building, which has been restored to house an art gallery, a restaurant, and various high-end residential properties.

The retail destination has recently launched Landsec Futures, a £20m social impact fund which is dedicated to enhancing social value to the communities it serves.

Gunwharf Quays has released a new report detailing its social, economic and environmental contributions to Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside internships and community grants, the Landsec Futures initiative will also deliver two three-year employability partnerships with local charities, including Ahead Partnership and Pompey in the Community. Ahead Partnership supports people from underrepresented backgrounds into employment and has worked with Gunwharf Quays since 2018. As part of this, the ‘Made in Portsmouth’ challenge inspires young people to engage with the industry.

NOW READ: Portsmouth City Council to transform city centre

Gunwharf Quays is also partnered with local charity Pompey in the Community to provide employment opportunities for school leavers from underrepresented backgrounds, and also plans to fund a three-year real estate bursary for one of the University of Portsmouth’s students.

Among the retail destination’s commitments to reducing the impact it has on the environment, Gunwharf Quays has committed to become a net zero carbon business by 2040.

Gunwharf Quays has released a new report detailing its social, economic and environmental contributions to Portsmouth.

As part of its net zero transition investment plan, rooftop solar panels will be installed at Gunwharf Quays which are estimated to deliver 107tCO2e of emissions reduction annually – the equivalent of around 65 return trips from London to New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad