Gunwharf Quays Christmas Village named among best festive experiences - but some are not happy
The i Paper has put the Portsmouth shopping centre second in its list of 40 free UK days out to enjoy this winter, whilst Irish News has named it the best for a night out.
The i paper said: “This Christmas village in Portsmouth has igloo-inspired seating and an Alpine Lodge Bar. There are two Bavarian curling lanes and a 22m-high Observation Wheel, with spectacular views of the harbour. Entry free, activities charged.”
Meanwhile the Irish News said: "Watch twinkling lights reflected in the waterfront at one of the south coast’s top seasonal attractions. Gunwharf Quays shopping plaza in Portsmouth will be transformed into a gifting wonderland with stalls, games and themed bars. New for this year are two Bavarian-style curling lanes, giving first timers a chance to dabble in the popular Winter Olympic sport.
“Snack on sizzling German bratwursts while snaking through chalets and take a spin on a 22 metre-high observation wheel illuminated at night. When temperatures drop, snuggle into an igloo-inspired seating area to sip on mulled wine or sample a variety of imported beers at the Alpine Lodge Bar.”
But some people who have visited the shopping centre were less than impressed. Posting on Visit Portsmouth’s Facebook page, one person said: “There’s only about five stalls, I was very disappointed on Saturday. Wasn’t worth the traffic we were sat in.”
Another said: “I've had more enjoyable five minutes.”
A third said: “Brought the kids last week. Really enjoyed it, was good for myself and two young ones. Not overwhelming with large crowds so didn't panic of losing the kids, and didn't need to spend a fortune.”