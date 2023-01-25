The shopping centre has announced that leading Brazilian flip flop brand Havaianas has opened in its multi-seasonal outlet. Customers can visit the shop in City Quay Square, next to Le Creuset and L’Occitane.

Havaianas has replaced Happy Socks, which began selling the Swedish brand’s range of hosiery in October last year before the festive season. The outlet will stock its iconic range of sandals, slides, slippers and flip flops.

Havaianas has reopened in Gunwharf Quays as the iconic footwear brand returns to shopping centre. Picture: Gunwharf Quays.

Shoppers can explore the new store for the next nine months. They sell footwear ranging from size one (children) to size 13 (adults) in a variety of colourful and neutral combinations.

Products in the store are available for 30 per cent off the recommended retail price (RRP). Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘It was fantastic to see our guests visiting the Happy Socks store during the festive period as it lends itself perfectly to gifts. Havaianas is the ideal change as we head into the warmer months.’

Havaianas initially opened to the public inside the waterfront shopping centre on April 15. Gunwharf Quays boasts more than 90 brands which offer up to 60 per cent discounts to shoppers below RRP.

Here is the inside of the store. Picture: Gunwharf Quays.

Guests can also choose to dine at over 30 restaurants, bars and cafes alongside the waterfront. Gunwharf Quays is owned by Landsec, one of the largest real estate companies in Euroope. The company has a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs.

