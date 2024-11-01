Located in between Christy and Bedeck, the new Pompey FC store has officially opened its doors today (November 1) – and the opening drew in crowds of people. The pop-up store will be at Gunwharf Quays from now until the end of January, giving customers the perfect opportunity to shop for Christmas. Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are delighted to welcome the official Portsmouth Football Club store to Gunwharf Quays this festive season. We are always looking for new ways to bring unique experiences to our guests, and this pop-up store will bring something special to our retail line-up this November and December. ”
The store will be kitted out with replica kits, training wear, and exclusive gifts perfect for any Pompey fan.
In a previous interview, Portsmouth FC Chief Executive, Andrew Cullen, said: “Gunwharf Quays is the south coast’s premier retail destination, and our presence there provides us with a new and exciting opportunity to promote Pompey to the many thousands of people, from both home and abroad, who will visit over Christmas and New Year. We look forward to welcoming supporters and many new faces to the Pompey Store at Gunwharf Quays.”