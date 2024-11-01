Gunwharf Quays: Inside Pompey FC's brand new pop-up shop - 15 pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Nov 2024, 15:42 BST
Crowds of people eagerly awaited the grand opening of the brand new Pompey FC pop-up store.

Located in between Christy and Bedeck, the new Pompey FC store has officially opened its doors today (November 1) – and the opening drew in crowds of people. The pop-up store will be at Gunwharf Quays from now until the end of January, giving customers the perfect opportunity to shop for Christmas. Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are delighted to welcome the official Portsmouth Football Club store to Gunwharf Quays this festive season. We are always looking for new ways to bring unique experiences to our guests, and this pop-up store will bring something special to our retail line-up this November and December. ”

The store will be kitted out with replica kits, training wear, and exclusive gifts perfect for any Pompey fan.

In a previous interview, Portsmouth FC Chief Executive, Andrew Cullen, said: “Gunwharf Quays is the south coast’s premier retail destination, and our presence there provides us with a new and exciting opportunity to promote Pompey to the many thousands of people, from both home and abroad, who will visit over Christmas and New Year. We look forward to welcoming supporters and many new faces to the Pompey Store at Gunwharf Quays.”

Here are 15 pictures of the brand new Pompey FC pop-up store in Gunwharf Quays:

The new Pompey Store in Gunwharf Quays opened its doors on November 1. The pop-up store will be open until the end of January. Picture: Mike Cooter (011124)

1. Pompey Store in Gunwharf Quays

The new Pompey Store in Gunwharf Quays opened its doors on November 1. The pop-up store will be open until the end of January. Picture: Mike Cooter (011124) Photo: Mike Cooter

The new Pompey Store in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Mike Cooter (011124)

2. Pompey Store in Gunwharf Quays

The new Pompey Store in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Mike Cooter (011124) Photo: Mike Cooter

HMS Queen Elizabeth enters Portsmouth harbour behind queues of people waiting to enter the new Pompey Store in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Mike Cooter (011124)

3. Pompey Store in Gunwharf Quays

HMS Queen Elizabeth enters Portsmouth harbour behind queues of people waiting to enter the new Pompey Store in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Mike Cooter (011124) Photo: Mike Cooter

The new Pompey Store in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Mike Cooter (011124)

4. Pompey Store in Gunwharf Quays

The new Pompey Store in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Mike Cooter (011124) Photo: Mike Cooter

