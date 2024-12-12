Dog lovers rejoice because there is an exciting pop-up event in Gunwharf Quays.

Taking place on January 5 at Las Iguanas, the POP + BARK event will be taking over the entire bottom floor of the spacious venue for an off-lead social experience.

The event is the brainchild of POP+BARK creators Anushka and James, along with Bertie the Pug, who were featured on the latest season of BBC's Dragon's Den.

The Golden Retriever Cafe is coming to Portsmouth in the new year as it takes over Las Iguanas in Gunwharf Quays for a pop-up event. | The Golden Retriever Cafe

Anushka said: “The Golden Retriever Cafe is a safe, off-lead experience where Golden Retrievers can roam, explore, and play with other Goldies. We are so excited to be finally bringing it to the home of the Golden.

“Las Iguanas is a wonderfully large venue that can accommodate these loveable dogs and they’re just as happy as we are to host this special day. With heaps of cute photo opportunities, doggy furniture, and props, plus the addition of a cute New Years theme, the event promises to be a recipe for the happiest party ever.

“No January blues here, just cute vibes only.”

You can bring your four-legged friend and experience the Pupuccino Bar, where your Goldie can enjoy all sorts of dog-friendly toppings, from fresh blueberries to peanut butter sprinkles. The bar will also be serving freshly-baked Pupcakes, Dognuts, Jammy Doggers, Pawbons and more.

As well as doggy-sized furniture, there will also be heaps of toys to play with and the experience can welcome up to 50 dogs at a time.