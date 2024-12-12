Gunwharf Quays: Las Iguanas to transform into Golden Retriever Cafe for pop-up event

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 14:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Dog lovers rejoice because there is an exciting pop-up event in Gunwharf Quays.

Following the successful Golden Retriever Cafe events in London, Birmingham and Manchester, POP+BARK is going to bring their event to Portsmouth.

Taking place on January 5 at Las Iguanas, the POP + BARK event will be taking over the entire bottom floor of the spacious venue for an off-lead social experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event is the brainchild of POP+BARK creators Anushka and James, along with Bertie the Pug, who were featured on the latest season of BBC's Dragon's Den.

The Golden Retriever Cafe is coming to Portsmouth in the new year as it takes over Las Iguanas in Gunwharf Quays for a pop-up event.placeholder image
The Golden Retriever Cafe is coming to Portsmouth in the new year as it takes over Las Iguanas in Gunwharf Quays for a pop-up event. | The Golden Retriever Cafe

Anushka said: “The Golden Retriever Cafe is a safe, off-lead experience where Golden Retrievers can roam, explore, and play with other Goldies. We are so excited to be finally bringing it to the home of the Golden.

“Las Iguanas is a wonderfully large venue that can accommodate these loveable dogs and they’re just as happy as we are to host this special day. With heaps of cute photo opportunities, doggy furniture, and props, plus the addition of a cute New Years theme, the event promises to be a recipe for the happiest party ever.

“No January blues here, just cute vibes only.”

Sign up for free emails when you visit The News’ newsletter page here

You can bring your four-legged friend and experience the Pupuccino Bar, where your Goldie can enjoy all sorts of dog-friendly toppings, from fresh blueberries to peanut butter sprinkles. The bar will also be serving freshly-baked Pupcakes, Dognuts, Jammy Doggers, Pawbons and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as doggy-sized furniture, there will also be heaps of toys to play with and the experience can welcome up to 50 dogs at a time.

Dogs go free to the event and tickets for adults will cost £10.25 with a booking fee. You can buy tickets on the POP + BARK website, click here for more.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthGunwharf Quays

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice