Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British fashion brand Scamp & Dude is opening a pop-up store between Friday, March 22 and Tuesday, April 16. The "superpower-infused brand", which was founded in 2016, creates "feel good fashion", with designs featuring mood boosting colours, vibrant prints and flattering fits. Scamp & Dude’s mission continues to be to create superpower-infused clothing that not only enhances your confidence and well-being, but also fuels your desire to help others, transforming the world of fashion into a force for good. To date, the brand has donated over £1.82m in monetary donations and Scamp & Dude products going to people going through difficult times.

British fashion brand Scamp & Dude will open a pop-up store between Friday, March 22 and Tuesday, April 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows the opening of some other recent arrivals at the Portsmouth shopping centre. Two other brands, Farah and Hatley, have opened their first-ever outlet stores this month. Farah’s 300 sq ft store is in The Avenues district of the Portsmouth-based outlet shopping destination, next to The Perfume Shop, whilst Hatley’s 635sq ft store is located next to Vans. A pop-up Scamp & Dude store is also set to open this Friday, the 573 sq ft store will be located next to Crew Clothing Co and Michael Kors.

Menswear brand, Farah, was founded in 1920 in Texas and the Gunwharf Quays store is its first outlet store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Menswear brand, Farah, was founded in 1920 in Texas and the Gunwharf Quays store is its first outlet store. The store showcases the brand’s signature pieces such as Oxford shirts emblazoned with the iconic gold F-Tab logo, alongside staples including t-shirts, jackets, and jeans.

The new store opening coincides with Farah’s recent campaign celebrating its legacy and style heritage. Connecting the past to the present, Farah "The Original Trouser Company" continues to authentically execute what they know best; signature pieces, designed for the modern man to confidently curate their own individual style and story. Founded as the Little Blue House in 1986 in North Hatley, Quebec, family-owned brand, Hatley, specialises in clothing for children aged 0-12 years old including rainwear and sleepwear. The store at Gunwharf Quays is the brand’s second UK based store.

Founded as the Little Blue House in 1986 in North Hatley, Quebec, family-owned brand, Hatley, specialises in clothing for children aged 0-12 years old including rainwear and sleepwear.

American menswear and sportswear retailer, Original Penguin has recently reopened at the waterfront destination, following its relocation to a larger 1,100 sq ft space. The new store can be found in between Fred Perry and Moss Bros, stocking a wider array of garments and showcasing the new-look Original Penguin logo, designed to celebrate the brand’s 70 th anniversary. The redesign celebrates how far the brand has come from its beginnings as a 1950s leisure sports label to the iconic lifestyle brand it is today.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We’re thrilled to have welcomed two UK firsts to our retail line up this month, along with a fantastic pop-up, enhancing our existing premium brand offering. The addition of Hatley and Farah’s first outlet stores cements Gunwharf Quays as a must-visit destination for fashion lovers from far and wide, and we encourage our guests to visit the Scamp & Dude pop-up whilst they can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Keating, Director of Retail at Farah and Original Penguin said, “We’re really excited for Farah and Original Penguin to be opening at Gunwharf Quays. Boasting over 90 brands and over 30 restaurants, bars and coffee shops, it’s a modern, unique and vibrant shopping and leisure destination.”