There are plenty of premiere shopping destinations in the Portsmouth area and, with Christmas just around the corner, we’ve put together some useful information to help you make the most of them.

Here is everything you need to know about some of Hampshire’s most popular shopping centres – including when are the quietest times to visit.

Gunwharf Quays

According to Google data – based on the number of people visiting Gunwharf Quays – Tuesday is the least busy time of the week to visit, with footfall lowest at 10am and at 7pm. The busiest day is Saturday, peaking at around 2pm.

Gunwharf Quays underground multi-storey carpark, which has 1,500 spaces, is open 24 hours and seven days a week and prices start at £3.20 for up to two hours. You can find the centre’s seasonal opening hours here.

The Hard Bus Interchange, the Gosport Ferry and Wightlink foot-passenger terminal are all roughly a five minute walk away from Gunwharf Quays.

Cascades Shopping Centre

The quietest day of the week to visit Cacades Shopping Centre, in Portsmouth city centre, is Wednesday – with footfall lowest just after opening at 8am. The busiest time to shop is Saturday at 1pm.

The shopping centre opens between 8am-6pm every day except Sunday, when the opening hours are instead 10am–5pm.

Costs for using The Cascades multi-storey car park start at £1.70 for up to an hour. The shopping centre is about a five minute walk from Portsmouth and Southsea train station.

Meridian Centre – Havant

The quietest day of the week to visit Havant’s Meridian Centre, in Elm Lane, is Wednesday – with footfall lowest just after opening at 9am. The busiest time to shop is Saturday at 12pm.

The Meridian Centre opens daily from 9am-5.30pm except on Sunday’s, when these hours are shortened to 10am-4pm. Prices for the Meridian Centre Car park on Elm Street start at £1.20 for 1 hour. The car park is free to use on Sundays and bank holidays.

Fareham Shopping Centre

The quietest day to visit Fareham Shopping Centre in Fareham town centre is Wednesday – closely followed by Thursday. Footfall is at its lowest from 4pm until 5-30pm.

The opening hours for Fareham Shopping Centre are 9am - 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday and 10am – 4pm on Sunday. The shopping centre is opposite the West Street bus station.

The Brooks Shopping Centre – Winchester

The Brooks Shopping Centre in Middle Brook Street, Winchester opens from 9am to 6.30pm every day except Sunday, when it opens from 10am to 5.30pm. The quietest times to visit are on Thursday, with footfall lowest just after opening and before closing.

The shopping centre is served by a park and ride system and has on on-site car park. The nearest bus stop is Middle Brook Street.

Rams Walk Shopping Centre - Petersfield

Rams Walk Shopping Centre opens daily from 9 am – 5:30 pm, except on Sundays when it opens from 10am – 4pm. The quietest day to visit is on Tuesday, with footfall lowest at about 5pm. The centre is a six minute walk away from Petersfield Railway station.

Locks Heath Shopping Village - Fareham

Locks Heath Shopping Village, in Park Gate, Fareham, opens daily from 8am-8pm and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays. The centre is quietest between Monday and Thursday.

There is a car park on site and using it is free of charge – up to a maximum stay of four hours. The centre is a 27 minute walk from Swanwick railway station and the nearest bus stop in on Locks Road.

Whiteley Shopping Centre - Whiteley

Whiteley Shopping Centre in Whiteley Way, Fareham, opens daily from 9am to 7pm and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

The quietest time to visit the centre is at 9am on Tuesday. Swanwick bus station is a two minute walk away.

Westquay – Southampton

Southampton’s popular Westquay shopping centre’s opening hours are: Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm, Saturdays from 9am to 7pm and Sundays from 11am till 5pm.

The quietest time to visit is shortly after opening at 9am on Tuesday. The car park is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and prices start at £2.80 for up to two hours.