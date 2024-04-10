Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gunwharf Quays will see its three-day VIP Discounts event return later this month, with guests able to unlock extra savings on top of the usual discounted outlet prices. The shopping event will be taking place from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28, with guests enjoying extra discounts from big name brands including the likes of Calvin Klein, Le Creuset, Tommy Hilfiger, and UGG.

To access these exclusive extra VIP discounts, guests need to sign up via the Gunwharf Quays website. A VIP Pass will be emailed to their inbox, and showing the pass at participating brands over the VIP Discount Weekend will unlock the extra savings.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “Our VIP Discount events are a great way for our guests to enjoy even greater savings on outlet prices. Whether our guests are looking to refresh their wardrobes and homes for Spring, or simply treat themselves, our VIP event is the perfect occasion. We’re looking forward to revealing the incredible discounts on offer from our brand partners in the coming weeks.”