Banana Tree marketing director Tom Patrick, said: “We’re so excited to be opening our restaurant in Portsmouth which will be our 20th restaurant and we couldn't have secured a better location! With an all day menu taking you on a tour of South East Asian cuisine, we know that there really is something for everyone. From Pad Thai to Ramen, Katsu to 2-4-1 cocktails we’re the perfect spot for an evening meal, a light lunch with friends or a full Pan Asian feast. To celebrate our arrival into Portsmouth we’re giving away 1000 free Katsu curries with no strings attached.”

SEE ALSO: Furniture store in Southsea has closed its doors after wanting to focus on its Winchester sister store

Banana Tree hand picks the best dishes from Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia to feature on its menu, from soups and salads, to wok-tossed noodles, stir fries and curries, as well as South-East Asia-inspired desserts and cocktails.

To celebrate the opening of the new eatery, 1,000 katsu curries and to claim one of the free katsu curry dishes all you have to do is visit bananatree.co.uk/1000-free-katsu/ and fill in the form to book a table. Once completed, guests will be sent an email to complete their booking, which will need to be done 24 hours in advance of their visit. There are over 500 slots available over the first six weeks of the opening. To carry on the opening celebrations the award-winning restaurant is offering 50 per cent off all menu dishes for the first three days of opening when you book as part of the launch celebrations between March 24 and 26.

Here are 14 pictures inside the new Banana Tree:

1 . Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth A look inside restaurant, Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2 . Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays A look inside restaurant, Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth A look inside restaurant, Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales