A popular Portsmouth shopping outlet has announced its extended opening hours – and free parking offer – to help Christmas shoppers complete their purchases before the big day.

Gunwharf Quays outlets will be remaining open until 9pm on Thursday, December 7, 14 and 21 in the build up to Christmas. Alongside the new opening times there have also been a number of attractions and activities announced to get people in the festive spirit. Christmas entertainers will be wandering around the centre to keep shoppers entertained, as well as a brass band that will be playing classic Christmas songs. Any customers who spend over £50 will also receive free parking between 6pm and 9pm, and for those adverse to wrapping presents, free gift wrapping will be available when spending over a £150 on three gifts.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “With the festive season well under way, we’re looking forward to offering guests a little extra time and entertainment on our late-night Thursday shopping events during December. We know that Christmas shopping can sometimes feel a little overwhelming, so with our handy wrapping and free parking offers available, we hope to take out some of the pain, and add in a little joy to the experience this year.

Gunwharf Quays have announced their late night Christmas shopping opening hours

“There will also be a great festive feel at the centre, with some fantastic entertainment planned throughout each evening. Our personal shopping appointments are a great addition this year too – with 45-minute appointments available to those who fancy a helping hand to get party season ready.”