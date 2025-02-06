Half term deals at Whiteley

Whiteley has a host of great deals on offer for families in Fareham to enjoy this half term (Monday 17th – Friday 21st February).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From dining out to catching the latest blockbuster at Cineworld, visitors can enjoy an action-packed day of activity for less this February.

Wagamama – with so many restaurants to choose from at Whiteley, families can also make the most of Wagamama’s kids combo deals, offering one mini main, one drink and one dessert for just £7.70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie & Benny’s – to make the most of a full day out and fuel up after your film, Frankie & Benny’s is offering 30% off for diners that show a valid cinema ticket when they visit the restaurant.

Whiteley has a whole host of deals on offer for families this half term.

Cineworld - with all the latest blockbuster movies to enjoy, Cineworld is the perfect place to step into another world and let your imagination run wild this half term. The Family Ticket lets adults pay kids’ prices, meaning families can sit back and watch their favourite movies for less, from the brand-new Dog Man released on 7th February to the hugely popular Mufasa.

Rock Up - a great choice for families wanting to let off some steam this half term, Rock Up has over 26 climbing walls, high ropes course, Vertical Drop Slide and soft play area. A family pass costs £64.95, offer a saving of £6.85 compared to booking individual one-hour climb tickets, and visitors can save £1 per climber when booking online.

Mia Gordon, centre director for Whiteley, said: “This half term, there’s a whole host of deals on offer at Whiteley to help families make the most of their much-needed time together and enjoy a fun-filled day out for less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether its climbing to new heights at Rock Up, letting your imagination run wild at Little Giggle Street or fuelling up after a busy day out at one of our restaurants, Whiteley has all you could need for the perfect family day out all in one place.”

For more information or to plan your visit to Whiteley, visit: www.whiteleyshopping.co.uk