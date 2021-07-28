Halfords, Boots and Currys PC World still affected by flooding at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth

Ocean Retail Park

Yesterday Ocean Retail Park in Burrfields Road saw several shops close due to flooding, with some only only able to open for click and collect.

Today the park has issued an update via social media on its stores.

It said that Currys PC World is mopping out ‘will be struggling to reopen before the weekend’, but is running a click and collect from the front doors.

Boots is mopping up and ‘likely won’t be trading until tomorrow at the earliest’.

Halfords is offering the Click & Collect service at the front door, but customers are not allowed in.