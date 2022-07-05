Hamble Point Marina has seen new tenants arrive in the form of RS Electric Boats, which moved from its previous home in Romsey.

RS Electric Boats joins established tenant ePropulsion UK, as the marina moves towards a net-zero carbon operation.

Hamble Point Marina. Picture: Paul Armstrong

Alex Newton-Southon, CEO of design and technologies at RS Electric Boats, said: ‘With the Pulse 63 being production ready, we need manufacturing space that will support the volume of boats we need to deliver.

‘There is phenomenal demand from marine users wishing to switch to more environmentally sound ways to get out on the water and enjoy their boating, as well as from marine-based companies looking to meet sustainability targets.

‘We’re delighted to have a base with MDL, its commitment to the environment and dedication to promoting greener boating through investment in electric charging technologies and initiatives such as the Green Tech Boat Show makes this move an even more positive one for us.’

Besides its 230 first class berths, Hamble Point Marina is a marine service centre, offering excellent maintenance and repair facilities

As well as an easy access slipway with ample space for car parking and trailer storage, there is a 75 ton boat hoist and a four ton crane for masts and engines.