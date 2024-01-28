Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The chain has announced that it will be converting more of its petrol forecourts to a cashless system in line with trends in customer spending behaviour.

Asda has 300 petrol forecourts attached to its superstores, with half of these sites reportedly unmanned, using a card-only payment system. A further 82 petrol forecourts will go cash-free, with the workers at the sites being redeployed to other locations.

Locally, this includes the Asda forecourts at Havant, PO9 3QW; Fareham, PO14 1TT; and Eastleigh, SO53 3YJ. Asda’s work to convert their petrol forecourts to a cashless system will be completed by the summer. This change will not affect Asda supermarkets, where cash will still be an available payment option.

A spokesperson for Asda said: “We can reassure customers that all Asda stores will continue to accept both cash and card payments as normal. The majority of customers who use our drive-thru Superstore fuel stations use pay at the pump and over 90% of all payments are made on a card or contactless device. More than half of our drive-thru sites are already unmanned and we are moving the remaining colleagues who work in the kiosk into the adjacent store so they can better serve customers.”

Here is the full list of locations that will be converted to a cashless system: