Demonstrators congregated on Southsea Common, by Canoe Lake, on Saturday at midday to make their voices heard. Signs were raised, leaflets were handed out and discussions flowed between participants and members of the public.

Fareham-based musician Joe Ward – lead singer of musical duo The Jays – said the government and other authorities have to be held accountable. One topic which the group opposed was the move by many businesses to no longer accept physical money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Dozens waiting over 18 months for routine treatment at Queen Alexandra Hospital

Protestors in Southsea Common on Saturday, May 20. They were demonstrating against a 'cashless' society, hospital wait times and other issues which they see as 'restrictions' on their freedom. Picture: Joe Ward.

Mr Ward, 31, said many of the demonstrators refused to use companies and services which don’t accept cash as a matter of principle. He told The News: ‘It’s about having power over your own money and finances.

‘Power is being taken away from the consumer and handed to businesses. It’s the control aspect – people should have control over their money.’ Mr Ward said these ‘restrictive’ practices hit the elderly and most vulnerable the hardest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A cashless society excludes a whole generation of people,’ he added. Another issue being raised was hospital waiting times. The government missed its target to cut waiting times which last over 18 months, with dozens of people in that situation at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Some of the protestors, including Mr Ward, are anti-vaxxers and have protested against lockdown measures. The musician was cleared of breaching Covid-19 regulations following a court appearance in October last year.

Joe Ward, a musician from Fareham. Picture: Joe Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Covid-19 Vaccination Programme reached over five million doses last week, with the inoculations being clinically proven by the World Health Organization, NHS, and other medical bodies to protect people against the virus. Mr Ward believes lockdown restrictions and subsequent medical practices caused much of the backlog and a mental health epidemic.

He added that the government’s recent decision to allow pharmacies to prescribe certain antibiotics and carry out routine tests ‘passes the buck’ away from GPs. ‘We are in the midst of a horrendous mental health crisis, and operation waiting times are incredibly long,’ he said. ‘We need to focus health care on the areas that really matter. Our elderly are struggling to get GP appointments.