News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years

Protestors gather on Southsea Common to challenge 'cashless' society and 'incredibly long' hospital wait times

Disgruntled protestors gathered in Southsea to protest what they believe are restrictions on their freedoms.

By Freddie Webb
Published 22nd May 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Demonstrators congregated on Southsea Common, by Canoe Lake, on Saturday at midday to make their voices heard. Signs were raised, leaflets were handed out and discussions flowed between participants and members of the public.

Fareham-based musician Joe Ward – lead singer of musical duo The Jays – said the government and other authorities have to be held accountable. One topic which the group opposed was the move by many businesses to no longer accept physical money.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Dozens waiting over 18 months for routine treatment at Queen Alexandra Hospital

Protestors in Southsea Common on Saturday, May 20. They were demonstrating against a 'cashless' society, hospital wait times and other issues which they see as 'restrictions' on their freedom. Picture: Joe Ward.Protestors in Southsea Common on Saturday, May 20. They were demonstrating against a 'cashless' society, hospital wait times and other issues which they see as 'restrictions' on their freedom. Picture: Joe Ward.
Protestors in Southsea Common on Saturday, May 20. They were demonstrating against a 'cashless' society, hospital wait times and other issues which they see as 'restrictions' on their freedom. Picture: Joe Ward.
Most Popular

Mr Ward, 31, said many of the demonstrators refused to use companies and services which don’t accept cash as a matter of principle. He told The News: ‘It’s about having power over your own money and finances.

‘Power is being taken away from the consumer and handed to businesses. It’s the control aspect – people should have control over their money.’ Mr Ward said these ‘restrictive’ practices hit the elderly and most vulnerable the hardest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘A cashless society excludes a whole generation of people,’ he added. Another issue being raised was hospital waiting times. The government missed its target to cut waiting times which last over 18 months, with dozens of people in that situation at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Some of the protestors, including Mr Ward, are anti-vaxxers and have protested against lockdown measures. The musician was cleared of breaching Covid-19 regulations following a court appearance in October last year.

Joe Ward, a musician from Fareham. Picture: Joe Ward.Joe Ward, a musician from Fareham. Picture: Joe Ward.
Joe Ward, a musician from Fareham. Picture: Joe Ward.

SEE ALSO: Fareham musician and anti-vaxxer cleared of breaching Covid-19 regulations

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Covid-19 Vaccination Programme reached over five million doses last week, with the inoculations being clinically proven by the World Health Organization, NHS, and other medical bodies to protect people against the virus. Mr Ward believes lockdown restrictions and subsequent medical practices caused much of the backlog and a mental health epidemic.

He added that the government’s recent decision to allow pharmacies to prescribe certain antibiotics and carry out routine tests ‘passes the buck’ away from GPs. ‘We are in the midst of a horrendous mental health crisis, and operation waiting times are incredibly long,’ he said. ‘We need to focus health care on the areas that really matter. Our elderly are struggling to get GP appointments.

‘People need to be held accountable. There is more that the people in charge could do to help.’

Related topics:SouthseaFareham