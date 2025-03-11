ATS Euromaster in Petersfield | Google

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A number of car servicing centres run by ATS Euromaster in Hampshire have suddenly closed amid cuts to around a third of its network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its centres in Petersfield, Basingstoke and Lymington are among two in the county which have suddenly closed after ATS Euromaster initially earmarked 86 service centres which may be axed blaming overcapacity, increasing costs and sluggish growth.

ATS Euromaster in Petersfield | Google

Now the only ATS centres operating in the county are in Aldershot, Andover, Eastleigh, Fareham, Portsmouth and Winchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Halfords is working with ATS to throw a lifeline to customers and staff offering priority appointments to customers who have had their MOT bookings cancelled as well as to affected staff, offering many of them job interviews to fill a skills shortage in the sector.

“We are pleased to be working in partnership with ATS to explore employment opportunities for affected colleagues, while also ensuring that motorists in these parts of Hampshire continue to have access to competitive, convenient, and trusted automotive services,” said Chris Rose, Halfords, divisional director.