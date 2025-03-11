Branches of ATS Euromaster in Hampshire suddenly close
Its centres in Petersfield, Basingstoke and Lymington are among two in the county which have suddenly closed after ATS Euromaster initially earmarked 86 service centres which may be axed blaming overcapacity, increasing costs and sluggish growth.
Now the only ATS centres operating in the county are in Aldershot, Andover, Eastleigh, Fareham, Portsmouth and Winchester.
However Halfords is working with ATS to throw a lifeline to customers and staff offering priority appointments to customers who have had their MOT bookings cancelled as well as to affected staff, offering many of them job interviews to fill a skills shortage in the sector.
“We are pleased to be working in partnership with ATS to explore employment opportunities for affected colleagues, while also ensuring that motorists in these parts of Hampshire continue to have access to competitive, convenient, and trusted automotive services,” said Chris Rose, Halfords, divisional director.