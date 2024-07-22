Hampshire Carpetright stores to close as part of administration deal including Portsmouth.
Carpetright has been bought in a rescue deal by rival Tapi, but will shut more than 200 stores and cut more than 1,000 jobs. Stores in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are expected to be among those axed including the store at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth.
The stores in Park Gate near Fareham, Central Retail Park in Havant and Waterlooville’s Wellington Retail Park are also under threat.
It was announced on Monday the flooring retailer Tapi had agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal.
However, the deal will not save the majority of the business. The stores expected to close over the coming days, as provided by PwC, in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are:
