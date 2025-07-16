Hampshire Chamber of Commerce announces economist Andy Haldane as its first keynote speaker for SOGROW as tickets go on general sale

Hampshire Chamber of Commerce has announced that economist Andy Haldane will be delivering a keynote speech at the forthcoming SOGROW event, which is set to take place at The Spark, Solent University, on Wednesday 8th October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SOGROW is a landmark business symposium that will bring together 200 of Southampton’s most forward-thinking leaders, as well as top keynote speakers and guests, to explore new opportunities, drive collaboration, and set a strategic course for the city’s economic development as a global growth city.

Working in partnership with event sponsors PwC, where Andy Haldane is Chief Economic Advisor, Hampshire Chamber of Commerce has secured the attendance of Andy, who is also former Chief Executive of the Royal Society of Arts (RSA), former Chief Economist at the Bank of England and a member of its Monetary Policy Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, he has authored around 200 articles and four books, is the new Chancellor of the University of Sheffield and was recognised as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine in 2014.

Economist Andy Haldane will deliver a keynote speech at the SOGROW event on 8 October.

Ross McNally, Chief Executive and Executive Chairman for Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming Andy Haldane to Southampton for the inaugural SOGROW conference. We feel that this is a real coup, and it sets the tone for the level of discussion and debate that we hope to generate among the Southampton business community.

“In addition to announcing Andy’s role as keynote speaker, we are also pleased to now make tickets available for general sale.”

Tickets can be purchased via the Hampshire Chamber of Commerce website here.

They are priced at £75 +VAT for members and £95 +VAT for non-members.