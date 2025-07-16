Hampshire Chamber of Commerce announces economist Andy Haldane as its first keynote speaker for SOGROW as tickets go on general sale
SOGROW is a landmark business symposium that will bring together 200 of Southampton’s most forward-thinking leaders, as well as top keynote speakers and guests, to explore new opportunities, drive collaboration, and set a strategic course for the city’s economic development as a global growth city.
Working in partnership with event sponsors PwC, where Andy Haldane is Chief Economic Advisor, Hampshire Chamber of Commerce has secured the attendance of Andy, who is also former Chief Executive of the Royal Society of Arts (RSA), former Chief Economist at the Bank of England and a member of its Monetary Policy Committee.
In addition, he has authored around 200 articles and four books, is the new Chancellor of the University of Sheffield and was recognised as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine in 2014.
Ross McNally, Chief Executive and Executive Chairman for Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, said:
“We are looking forward to welcoming Andy Haldane to Southampton for the inaugural SOGROW conference. We feel that this is a real coup, and it sets the tone for the level of discussion and debate that we hope to generate among the Southampton business community.
“In addition to announcing Andy’s role as keynote speaker, we are also pleased to now make tickets available for general sale.”
They are priced at £75 +VAT for members and £95 +VAT for non-members.