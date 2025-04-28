Hampshire Chamber of Commerce launches SOGROW summit to help shape economic and commercial growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with key stakeholders including Paris Smith, Southampton City Council, Venturefest South, ABP, Solent University, Business South, and Carswell Gould, is pleased to announce the launch of SOGROW - a landmark business symposium that will bring together 200 of Southampton’s most forward-thinking leaders to explore new opportunities, drive collaboration, and set a strategic course for the city’s economic development as a global growth city.

Taking place on 8th October 2025 at The Spark, Solent University, this invitation-only event will serve as a platform for insightful keynote speakers, strategic discussions, and high-value networking, with a focus on the key drivers of Southampton’s future prosperity – investment, sustainability, and business transformation.

By convening the city’s most influential business leaders, the symposium will help shape the next chapter of Southampton’s economic future, reinforcing its position as a powerhouse for global trade, innovation, and investment.

Event highlights will include an exciting line-up of keynote speakers and renowned experts who will be sharing insights on investment opportunities, sustainability, and business transformation.

Members of the SOGROW steering group (from L-R) Fred Bassett, Founder of Lateral Edge Consulting, Ross McNally, Executive Chair/CEO Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, Councillor Lorna Fielker, Leader of Southampton City Council, Stephen Manion, Executive Director, Go! Southampton, Peter Taylor, Senior Partner, Paris Smith, Gareth Miller, Managing Director, Carswell Gould

There will also be opportunities for delegates to network and have strategic discussions focused on positioning Southampton as a globally competitive business hub.

This event will serve as a critical milestone in Southampton’s journey towards unlocking its full potential, with a clear focus on driving long-term economic growth for the city, the Solent region and the UK.

For business leaders who are passionate about contributing to Southampton’s future growth and prosperity, the Hampshire Chamber of Commerce invites you to register your interest in securing a place at this exclusive event.

For further details and to express your interest in attending, please use this link or contact the Hampshire Chamber of Commerce team on 01329 242420.

Ross McNally Chief Executive and Executive Chairman for Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, said, “We’re excited to be launching the SOGROW summit, which is more than just a conference – it is a call to action for Southampton’s business community to come together to help drive economic growth. We hope it will be the catalyst for a wide range of ongoing collaboration and action from key stakeholders and decision-makers within the city. Southampton’s future really does start here.”