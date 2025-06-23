Hampshire Chamber responds to Industrial Strategy announcement

Responding to the government’s Industrial Strategy published today (Monday 23 June, 2025), Ross McNally, Chief Executive and Executive Chairman of Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Finally, we have a national plan that focuses on long-term growth over ten years.

“It’s a welcome move that contributes strategic certainty from government so that businesses can get on and do what they do best: invest in jobs, productivity and growth so as to create wealth and prosperity.

“The focus on priority sectors such as advanced manufacturing, defence, clean energy, life sciences and creative industries plays directly into Hampshire’s strengths in all these areas so that is great news for us.

“Equally, the co-ordinated support for skills development, including in targeted sectors such as defence and engineering, is something we have long called for and made a priority in our work to date on the two Local Skills Improvement Plans in Hampshire.

“We stand ready to partner with government to ensure the industrial strategy is a success over the coming years.

“At the same time, we recognise the huge challenges facing many businesses in the short term.

“We therefore reiterate our demand that there should be no new business taxes in the Budget.

“On the contrary, government must work on ways now to reduce the existing tax burden, from reform of business rates to mitigating the rise in employer National Insurance contributions.

“For businesses to seize the growth opportunities that the industrial strategy promises, they need the scope to operate successfully now and we are currently still in a period of low business confidence.”