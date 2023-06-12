Neil Armstrong, 48, has been left astonished at supermarket chain Lidl, after he stumbled across the incorrect packaging of sweets when he wanted to eat a milkway-type chocolate – but instead ended up with a coconut flavoured treat. The packaging on the bag of mixed chocolates is supposed to colour code each sweet based on its flavour, but in this case all of the colours were wrong and did not match the outer bag.

Neil only realised that this was the case when his wife offered him a sweet and he thought he was taking a bite into one flavoured chocolate but ended up with something else. As a parent of a teenager who, when she was little, had an intolerance, Neil said that he is aware of the dangers that incorrect packaging could have on a child that is allergic to nuts.

A Portchester man has been left 'disappointed' with Lidl after discovering incorrect packaging on sweets.

He said: ‘There are a lot of people that have an allergy and it is not good enough and the fact that I haven’t even had a response from them to say thank you is beyond me.

‘I could have quite easily saved them from a manslaughter lawsuit – it was quite disappointing that I haven’t even had a response from Lidl with it being such a life threatening condition.

‘It is a highly unlikely possibility that somebody would die from it but there is a chance – I am a little bit more conscientious to things like this.’

