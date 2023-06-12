Parent 'disappointed' with Lidl for incorrect sweet packaging - which could be lethal for customers with allergies
Neil Armstrong, 48, has been left astonished at supermarket chain Lidl, after he stumbled across the incorrect packaging of sweets when he wanted to eat a milkway-type chocolate – but instead ended up with a coconut flavoured treat. The packaging on the bag of mixed chocolates is supposed to colour code each sweet based on its flavour, but in this case all of the colours were wrong and did not match the outer bag.
Neil only realised that this was the case when his wife offered him a sweet and he thought he was taking a bite into one flavoured chocolate but ended up with something else. As a parent of a teenager who, when she was little, had an intolerance, Neil said that he is aware of the dangers that incorrect packaging could have on a child that is allergic to nuts.
He said: ‘There are a lot of people that have an allergy and it is not good enough and the fact that I haven’t even had a response from them to say thank you is beyond me.
‘I could have quite easily saved them from a manslaughter lawsuit – it was quite disappointing that I haven’t even had a response from Lidl with it being such a life threatening condition.
‘It is a highly unlikely possibility that somebody would die from it but there is a chance – I am a little bit more conscientious to things like this.’
The 48-year-old also has a friend with allergies and he has to be really careful when cooking for him to ensure that he does not get ill.
Lidl has been contacted by The News about the matter and so far they have said: ‘While there appears to have been an error with the outer packaging design, as per legal requirements all allergen information is labelled correctly along with the correct names of the individual products, ensuring that customers are able to make fully informed decisions.’