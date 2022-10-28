Hampshire County Council urges people with long-term health problems to seek help from Meals on Wheels
People with a long-term health condition have been urged to make use of a ‘lifeline’ this winter.
People with a long term health condition are being encouraged to seek support through Meals on Wheels if they are struggling to go shopping or get food for the week.
Hampshire County Council is reminding local residents that Meals on Wheels are available for anyone over 18 who has health problems and may struggle with shopping or cooking for themselves.
Councillor Liz Fairhurst, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for adult services and public health said: ‘Eating the right amount and having access to hot nutritious food is vital all year round, but particularly so during the colder months when we are more susceptible to illness.
‘People with long term health conditions or illnesses can sometimes neglect this important aspect of their daily routine, so vital for their overall health and wellbeing, so we want to remind Hampshire residents that the service is available, both for short periods, as well as in the longer term.’
Meals on Wheels are provided by apetito and cost £5.67 for a two-course hot meal, with a third course £1 extra, and afternoon tea £3.25.
Full details, including eligibility criteria, are available on the council's Meals on Wheels web page.
Cllr Fairhurst added: ‘The Hampshire Meals on Wheels services comes with the added benefit of a wellbeing check, with delivery drivers trained to spot customers who may need extra support. With the increase in loneliness seen during the pandemic, Meals on Wheels is often so much more.’
The county council covers all areas of the county except Portsmouth and Southampton.