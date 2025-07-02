Hampshire Cricket opens doors to local businesses

Hampshire Cricket is inviting Hampshire-based businesses to Utilita Bowl for a local business event this month.

As part of efforts to wider engage and build relationships with local businesses, the club is hosting an informal networking event at Hampshire’s fixture against Nottinghamshire on Tuesday 22 July.

The event provides an opportunity for businesses to learn about opportunities to work with Utilita Bowl and meet the club’s new Commercial Director, Rob Paddon, who recently joined, bringing a wealth of experience from nearly two decades in senior commercial roles across the sporting sector.

The event will run from 1pm on Tuesday 22 July and take place in one of the venue’s spectacular hospitality suites, with refreshments available. As well as the chance to hear from Rob Paddon, on future commercial plans for Hampshire Cricket and Utilita Bowl, England Fast Bowler, John Turner will also give an insight on elite performance and parallels to business.

Following the lunchtime event, attendees will be welcome to stay to watch the remainder of the first day of Hampshire Cricket’s Rothesay County Championship fixture against Nottinghamshire.

Explaining the event, Rob Paddon said:“We know that working and engaging with local businesses is so important to us as a venue, and a club. Now that I am here and settled in, it’s a real priority of mine. We want businesses from across Hampshire - large, medium or small - to join our incredibly exciting journey and become embedded in our brand, one that represents the whole county.

“Utilita Bowl is a place that people want to come to, whether it be entertaining new or prospective clients, rewarding staff, or equally enjoying a day out with friends and family as fans. We have a number of uniquely brilliant experiences available and believe that there's no better place to be.”

“With the Men’s Ashes being hosted here in 2027 and The Hundred entering a new global era, there are lots of opportunities for businesses to join us as partners, suppliers and clients and we look forward to welcoming a diverse range of business leaders later this month.”

To register your interest in this free local business networking event at Utilita Bowl on 22 July, contact [email protected]