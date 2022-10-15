The freehold for Waltham Tandoori in Bank Street, Bishops Waltham, is up for sale at a guided price of more than £350,000.

It comes as part of a larger auction organised by Clive Emson Auctioneers, with 153 lots being sold across southern England and Wales.

Waltham Tandoori in Bishops Waltham. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Currently let at £34,670 per annum, the freehold building comes with a restaurant and flat with four bedrooms.

Rob Marchant, the firm’s Hampshire auctioneer, said: ‘Formerly a public house, the Waltham Tandoori building comprises a restaurant on the ground floor, with substantial four-bedroom living accommodation over, all of which are let under the terms of a commercial lease.

‘It is therefore considered that the property is ideal for addition to an income-producing letting portfolio.’