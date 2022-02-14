Paleo Ridge, an award-winning raw dog food business founded in 2014, has secured a £2m investment from private equity firm, Ashridge Capital, to support its rapid expansion.

The new investment will fund the opening of a new dispatch and manufacturing facility, supporting the expansion of Paleo Ridge and the creation of over 20 new jobs spanning supply chain, marketing, customer service, technical and operations at its base in Waterlooville, Hampshire.

Paleo Ridge has grown by over 100 per cent over the past two years, priding itself on the provenance of its ingredients, which are ethically sourced, organic, free range, human grade, high in nutritional content, grain free and contain no artificial additives.

The company is also the only UK raw dog food company that holds the ISO 9001 accreditation for quality management.

Over the past seven years, Paleo Ridge has supplied its raw dog food to more than 20,000 customers, creating more than 4 million meals for dogs across the UK.

Tyler Daly, the CEO of Paleo Ridge said: ‘I am delighted to be working with Ashridge Capital, which shares our vision to be the UK’s most trusted brand for premium, high quality and high welfare, species appropriate pet food. The investment will enable us to expand our manufacturing capacity, provide additional local employment opportunities and meet the strongly rising consumer demand for raw pet food.’

From left to right: David Sherratt, Tyler Daly and Ton Christiaanse, accompanied by Rudi the dog.

David Sherratt, Founder and CEO of Ashridge Capital said: ‘We are very excited to be partnering with Paleo Ridge and invest in a business that has demonstrated strong growth since inception. The brand is highly regarded and has developed a distinctive market position in a high growth market and we look forward to supporting its ongoing expansion’.

