Emergency services were called Havant Train Station on Monday, August 4 after a car crashed into some railings – leaving one person hospitalised. The car, driven by an “elderly driver”, mangled some railings outside the main building.

Firefighters from Havant station attended the scene at around 11.00am on Sunday morning (September 3) after an “elderly” driver reportedly accelerated when they meant to brake.

The mild hybrid car was thrust over a walkway, a small staircase and through a small wall into some railings, setting off its airbags.

The aftermath of a car crash at Havant train station.

A specialist winching vehicle from Cosham Fire Station was deployed to remove the car from the crash site.

The incident was also attended by personnel from the British Transport Police and South Central Ambulance Service.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We turned up to make it safe.

“We winched it out from where it was because we couldn’t access the bonnet because of the railings and the location of the car.

“We winched it out, managed to get the bonnet open and isolated the car by disconnecting the battery.

“Then, we handed it over to the British Transport Police and the driver went away – as a precautionary measure – in an ambulance.”

A spokesperson from the British Transport Police said: “On Sunday, September 3 at 11am, British Transport Police attended Havant station following a report of a car driving through a barrier by the turning circle.