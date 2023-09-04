Firefighters from Havant station were called to Havant railway station at around 11.30pm last night (September 3) after an elderly driver reportedly accelerated when they meant to brake. The mild hybrid car was thrust over a walkway, a small staircase and through a small wall into some railings, setting off its airbags.

A specialist winching vehicle from Cosham fire station was deployed to remove the car from the crash site. The incident was also attended by personnel from the British Transport Police and South Central Ambulance Service.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We turned up to make it safe. We winched it out from where it was because we couldn’t access the bonnet because of the railings and the location of the car. We winched it out, managed to get the bonnet open and isolated the car by disconnecting the battery.

“Then, we handed it over to the British transport police and the diver went away - as a precautionary measure - in an ambulance.”