Hampshire Flag Company partners with Portsmouth Pride for UK Pride 2025

Shortly after Portsmouth was announced as the host city for UK Pride 2025, Hampshire Flag Company (HFC) was contracted as the event’s official Print Partner, set to play a pivotal role in transforming the city for the celebrations. Winning the bid to host UK Pride was a significant accolade for Portsmouth, and testament to their year-round programme of community-run events. Over 260 other cities from across the country were in the running.

HFC provided a range of custom-design print items to be displayed and used by attendees at the main event throughout Southsea Common on Saturday 7th June. This included giant deckchairs, bunting, stage banners, fencing, handwaving flags and marching flags.

CP Robinson, Co-Chair & Campaigns Manager at Portsmouth Pride Trust, speaks highly of HFC’s work: “Selecting our Print Partner is no mean feat, but knowing HFC were already working with our friends at Southampton Pride gave us great faith in their team. They are pivotal to the atmosphere running through our event, and HFC made us feel at ease throughout with so much support far beyond 'just doing the printing'. They embedded themselves in our mission, collaborated with us, uplifted our work and delivered the highest quality products that truly painted the event in colour.”

HFC also supported several other UK Pride activations across the city through the creation and installation of further bespoke bunting, flags and banners, including a significant delivery for Gunwharf Quays.

The Pride rainbow flag is one of the most internationally recognised flags, symbolising allyship and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Therefore, despite their reputation for flag creation, the responsibility bestowed upon HFC for this imperative event was not lost on them.

Rod Sessions, Commercial Director acknowledges his delight in delivering this work, but also emphasises that the movement behind the event shouldn’t be siloed to one moment in time: “HFC’s support of the LGBTQ+ community runs for 365 days a year. We proudly stand with all and believe everyone should have an equal voice.”

Portsmouth Pride Trust continues to work tirelessly to ensure Portsmouth is one of the most inclusive and diverse cities for members of the LGBTQ+ community all year round.

HFC are now looking ahead to Southampton’s 2025 Pride event on 23rd-24th August, which they are also the Print Partner for. This commitment will require a similar scale of bespoke print products, further strengthening HFC’s position in the local market.