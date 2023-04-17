He said: ‘They might be union flags, but also flags that might have the King’s Coronation emblem on them. More so, we’re producing hand wavers and bunting. We’re producing more of that than anything else.’

The company has received large orders in lieu of coronation celebrations, with just their two most recent orders amounting to 40,000 hand wavers and 25km of bunting. These flags will be used by businesses such as Network Rail to decorate large train stations, and cruise ship company Carnival for their ships at sea during the coronation.