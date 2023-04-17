Hampshire Flag Company prepares for King's Coronation next month by creating thousands of flags
Thousands of flags have been ordered from a local company in anticipation of the Coronation.
The Hampshire Flag Company, founded in 1981, is a family-run business that sells flags, banners, and other marketing materials. More recently, the Waterlooville business has been providing homes and businesses across the country with flags to celebrate King Charles II’s Coronation in May.
Rod Sessions, 54, sales and marketing manager, has sold a vast quantity of materials to celebrate.
SEE ALSO: King Charles III Coronation: What is happening over the bank holiday in Portsmouth, Gosport, Emsworth, Catisfield, Waterloovile and Fareham?
He said: ‘They might be union flags, but also flags that might have the King’s Coronation emblem on them. More so, we’re producing hand wavers and bunting. We’re producing more of that than anything else.’
The company has received large orders in lieu of coronation celebrations, with just their two most recent orders amounting to 40,000 hand wavers and 25km of bunting. These flags will be used by businesses such as Network Rail to decorate large train stations, and cruise ship company Carnival for their ships at sea during the coronation.