Hampshire housebuilder awarded 5 stars for 16th year in a row

A Hampshire-based housebuilder has received the maximum 5 star rating in the new Home Builders Federation (HBF) annual New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey for the 16th consecutive year.

Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Southampton division, which is currently building Harbour Place in Bedhampton, has achieved the top 5 star rating and no other housebuilder comes close to matching that record.

To mark the achievement parent company Barratt Redrow is donating £25,000 to the Construction Youth Trust, to help more young people have careers in construction and the built environment.

The number of stars a housebuilder receives is based on customer responses to the question “would you recommend your builder to a friend”? For Barratt to have been awarded 5 stars means that over 90% of its customers would recommend their homes to a friend.

The HBF New Homes Survey is one of the largest surveys of its type in the country, with around 50,000 people taking part in it who have recently bought a new build home. The simple 1-5 star rating system was developed to give customers an easy to view ranking of which housebuilders have the most satisfied customers.

Neil Jefferson, Chief Executive of the Home Builders Federation, says: “This year’s survey results highlight the industry’s absolute commitment to delivering high levels of customer service, and compare favourably to satisfaction levels seen in any other sectors or products.

"Customers are the ultimate judges of performance and so receiving such high scores based on their feedback alone is a significant achievement. These results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire home-building workforce, from on-site teams to the boardroom."

The new 5 star rating comes on top of Barratt’s success at the NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards. The competition is known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, with over 11,000 site managers being entered into it. Last year Barratt’s site managers won 89 Pride in the Job Quality Awards, more than any other housebuilder for a record 20 years in a row.

Tammy Bishop, sales director at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division, said: “To be a 5 star housebuilder shows how much we care about our customers, going the extra mile to make them happy with their new home. To do that we build homes of the highest quality and then look after them as much as possible. The best recommendation you can have is from a friend so it’s great to know so many of our customers recommend our homes.”