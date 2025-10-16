Hampshire housebuilder begins final phase at Rivercross with the start of construction of ‘Admirals Green’

Hampshire-headquartered housebuilder Bargate has broken ground on the final phase of its award-winning Rivercross development in Warsash.

Known as Admirals Green, the concluding phase will deliver 126 homes and marks the culmination of a £128m once-in-a-generation scheme. Bargate started construction of Rivercross in September 2022 and has created a thriving new community, delivering a total of 189 homes to date across the first four phases.

The remaining 5.1-acre, part-brownfield site is located East of Brook Lane and will connect to the four prior phases, the village and the surrounding area to provide sustainable links throughout.

The entire 34-acre Rivercross scheme is located at the mouth of the River Hamble and less than a mile from the village centre’s pubs, restaurants and quay, has already been celebrated for its design quality and environmental credentials. Admirals Green will provide a mix of apartments and one- to four-bedroom houses, alongside a wide swathe of green open space and new wildlife habitats.

Mark White, Managing Director of Bargate and Chair of the Future Homes Hub’s SME Liaison Group, said: “Starting work at Admirals Green is a proud milestone for everyone at Bargate. This is the final piece of our award-winning Rivercross puzzle – a landmark development that has transformed a coastal site into a sustainable, beautiful community. We have delivered 189 much-needed eco-focused homes, and now this last phase will complete the vision we set out to achieve.”

As with previous phases, Admirals Green has been sensitively designed to reflect the local vernacular, featuring façades of varied red brick, vertical slate effect tiling and render. Homes will benefit from modern eco-features including EV charging points, solar PV panels and air source heat pumps.

A significant proportion of the homes will be affordable, delivered in partnership with VIVID, Hampshire’s largest and not-for-profit provider of affordable homes. These will include a mix of affordable rent, shared ownership and social rent, ensuring the development makes a meaningful contribution to local housing need.

Nature and community have been placed at the heart of the design. Bargate’s commitment to biodiversity net gain means Admirals Green will incorporate new ponds, hedgerows, and nesting and roosting units for birds and bats, as well as hedgehog highways throughout the site. A new play area and extensive landscaping will also create lasting benefits for residents and the wider Warsash community.

Near the centre of Warsash, Rivercross is two miles from the M27 and just 1.5 miles from Swanwick train station, offering direct connections to Southampton, Portsmouth and London Waterloo.

With Admirals Green now underway, Bargate is on track to deliver the final 126 homes and complete one of the South Coast’s most prized and picturesque residential schemes.

For more information, visit www.bargatehomes.co.uk.