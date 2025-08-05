Hampshire housebuilder nominated for national awards

Foreman Homes has been shortlisted for three categories at the National Building & Construction Awards 2025, marking another proud moment in what has already been a standout year for the Hampshire-based developer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company is a finalist for Residential Developer of the Year and Project of the Year (£10 million to £25 million) - two highly competitive categories that celebrate outstanding delivery and innovation across the sector. In addition, two team members have been individually recognised in the Women in Construction category: Daisy Read, Assistant Site Manager, and Julie Halbac, Health & Safety Officer. Their nominations highlight the growing visibility and leadership of women within the construction industry - something Foreman Homes continues to actively support and promote.

These national nominations follow closely on the heels of another major success for the company, being named ‘Housebuilder of the Year’ at the South Coast Property Awards 2025. This win recognised Foreman Homes’ commitment as a regional privately owned housebuilder to creating high-quality homes and thriving communities across the South Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the company continues to grow, so too does its pipeline of exciting new developments. Two significant sites are launching later this year in Portchester and Whiteley, offering a mix of thoughtfully designed homes in well-connected, sought-after locations. These new developments reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering quality housing that meets both local demand and modern standards of living.

Collecting the award for Housebuilder of the Year at the South Coast Property Awards

The National Building & Construction Awards ceremony is set to take place in October and the Foreman Homes team is honoured to be recognised among the UK’s top developers. As ever, the focus remains on building not just homes, but a lasting legacy - through strong design, responsible development and the people who make it all possible.

To hear more about their developments or follow their awards journey, you can visit their website at www.foremanhomes.co.uk.