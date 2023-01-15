R3, the insolvency and restructuring trade body, urged directors and owners of Hampshire companies to act promptly to tackle any issues. The call follows an analysis of new data supplied by business intelligence provider Creditsafe.

NOW READ: Independent traders in Portsmouth share concerns for 2023 as cost of living continues to hit home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures show there were 235 counts of insolvency related activity in December 2022 in the South East. This is down from 245 in December 2021.

Firms have been urged to respond to financial problems as less start-ups registered in the south east in 2023. Pictured is Garry Lee, chair of R3’s Southern and Thames Valley region. Picture: Habibur Rahman/Paul Collins/Deep South Media.

Overall, the amount of insolvency related activity hit a total of 2,540 in the region throughout last year, with an average of 212 cases a month. The region saw 3,898 businesses start up in December 2022 – down from 5,537 in November 2022 and 4,252 in December 2021 (a decrease of 30 per cent and eight per cent respectively).

Overall, there were 66,508 start-ups registered in 2023, an average of 5,542 per month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garry Lee, chair of R3’s Southern and Thames Valley region, including Hampshire, said: ‘The latest figures should represent a call to action for any business owner or director with concerns at the back of their mind.

SEE ALSO: Waterlooville businesswoman launches the opening of her newest venture in Petersfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is Garry Lee, chair of R3’s Southern and Thames Valley region. Picture: Paul Collins/Deep South Media.

‘Although insolvency related activity in December was down very slightly compared to December 2021 in the South East, it was still the third highest monthly total in 2022 after November and March.

Advertisement Hide Ad