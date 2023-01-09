Waterlooville businesswoman launches the opening of her newest venture in Petersfield
A SUCCESSFUL salon owner has officially launched her new beauty training salon.
Successful business owner, Lauren-Ann Lee, has broadened her horizons as she ventures out and opens her first beauty training academy after it proved a hit with her customers in her salon.
The 26-year-old is already the owner of Beauty by Lauren-Ann, and after being told that she would make a good teacher, she got her qualifications during the lockdown.
Lauren-Ann started offering small training courses to people interested, and she was holding them in her salon in Waterlooville, but she found that the demand was increasing and she could no longer facilitate everyone who wanted a slot in her current shop.
After searching for the perfect site, she stumbled across a barn conversion in Petersfield and decided to take the leap.
On January 7, the businesswoman held her opening of her new venture and saw people turn up to try free tasters of the courses that will be on offer, as well as being the receivers of goody bags filled with high quality products in the industry and they got to take a sneak peak of the building.
Lauren said: ‘It was amazing. It was really busy and it was better than we thought it was going to be. We had so many book and have a go at the sessions so we are excited to get going.
‘I am excited. It was better than I could have imagined it. It was just brilliant.
‘We had 26 bookings made on the day while people were here because we had an offer on the day so we had loads of bookings which was really good and we are running our first courses today which is really exciting.’
The launch also welcomed the mayor of Petersfield who had a go at the up-do taster session, and Lauren said it was really good to see him having a go at it.
The training studio will offer courses in makeup, henna, gel nails and acrylics, waxing, facials, brows and lashes and massages. The training academy will is situated in Petersfield and if you are looking to take part in a course or be a model, contact Lauren on her Facebook page, Beauty by Lauren Ann Academy.