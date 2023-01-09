News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Waterlooville businesswoman launches the opening of her newest venture in Petersfield

A SUCCESSFUL salon owner has officially launched her new beauty training salon.

By Sophie Lewis
46 minutes ago - 2 min read

Successful business owner, Lauren-Ann Lee, has broadened her horizons as she ventures out and opens her first beauty training academy after it proved a hit with her customers in her salon.

The 26-year-old is already the owner of Beauty by Lauren-Ann, and after being told that she would make a good teacher, she got her qualifications during the lockdown.

Hide Ad

Lauren-Ann started offering small training courses to people interested, and she was holding them in her salon in Waterlooville, but she found that the demand was increasing and she could no longer facilitate everyone who wanted a slot in her current shop.

Lauren-Ann has her own salon in Waterlooville and she has now managed to branch out and start her own academy in Petersfield after her business became so successful. This event is her beauty academy's grand opening. Pictured is Mayor of Petersfield, Cllr Peter Clist cutting the ribbon. 7th January 2023 Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk.
Most Popular

After searching for the perfect site, she stumbled across a barn conversion in Petersfield and decided to take the leap.

On January 7, the businesswoman held her opening of her new venture and saw people turn up to try free tasters of the courses that will be on offer, as well as being the receivers of goody bags filled with high quality products in the industry and they got to take a sneak peak of the building.

Hide Ad

Lauren said: ‘It was amazing. It was really busy and it was better than we thought it was going to be. We had so many book and have a go at the sessions so we are excited to get going.

SEE ALSO: Southsea writer has launched her latest book 'Look Both Ways' at the Jack House Gallery

Hide Ad
Lauren-Ann has her own salon in Waterlooville and she has now managed to branch out and start her own academy in Petersfield after her business became so successful. This event is her beauty academy's grand opening. Pictured is Lauren-Ann Lee and her team. 7th January 2023 Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk.

‘I am excited. It was better than I could have imagined it. It was just brilliant.

Hide Ad

‘We had 26 bookings made on the day while people were here because we had an offer on the day so we had loads of bookings which was really good and we are running our first courses today which is really exciting.’

The launch also welcomed the mayor of Petersfield who had a go at the up-do taster session, and Lauren said it was really good to see him having a go at it.

Hide Ad

The training studio will offer courses in makeup, henna, gel nails and acrylics, waxing, facials, brows and lashes and massages. The training academy will is situated in Petersfield and if you are looking to take part in a course or be a model, contact Lauren on her Facebook page, Beauty by Lauren Ann Academy.

WaterloovilleSouthseaFacebook