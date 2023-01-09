The 26-year-old is already the owner of Beauty by Lauren-Ann, and after being told that she would make a good teacher, she got her qualifications during the lockdown.

Lauren-Ann started offering small training courses to people interested, and she was holding them in her salon in Waterlooville, but she found that the demand was increasing and she could no longer facilitate everyone who wanted a slot in her current shop.

Lauren-Ann has her own salon in Waterlooville and she has now managed to branch out and start her own academy in Petersfield after her business became so successful. This event is her beauty academy's grand opening. Pictured is Mayor of Petersfield, Cllr Peter Clist cutting the ribbon. 7th January 2023 Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk.

After searching for the perfect site, she stumbled across a barn conversion in Petersfield and decided to take the leap.

On January 7, the businesswoman held her opening of her new venture and saw people turn up to try free tasters of the courses that will be on offer, as well as being the receivers of goody bags filled with high quality products in the industry and they got to take a sneak peak of the building.

Lauren said: ‘It was amazing. It was really busy and it was better than we thought it was going to be. We had so many book and have a go at the sessions so we are excited to get going.

Lauren-Ann has her own salon in Waterlooville and she has now managed to branch out and start her own academy in Petersfield after her business became so successful. This event is her beauty academy's grand opening. Pictured is Lauren-Ann Lee and her team. 7th January 2023 Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk.

‘I am excited. It was better than I could have imagined it. It was just brilliant.

‘We had 26 bookings made on the day while people were here because we had an offer on the day so we had loads of bookings which was really good and we are running our first courses today which is really exciting.’

