Hampshire lash artist is runner-up for national award after praise from Geordie Shore star

Beth Pullen, a lash artist and business owner from Warsash, has recently won the title of the second best national lash artist of the year.

Presented by Beauty Full Box Awards, the competition saw Beth submit her Russian Eyelashes from her business Flourish Eyelash and Beauty to the judges - and made it into the large group of finalists beating out hundreds of competitors.

Beth told The News she was feeling nervous but Chloe Ferry, Geordie Shore star and owner of her own cosmetics brand, awarded Beth with the runner-up prize.

Upon hearing the news of second place Beth said: 'I jumped around the house a bit and I was just really thrilled, being self-employed, I don’t really get a lot of recognition for my work, it was so nice to be appreciated for all of the hard work that I do.'

With 11 years of running her business, Beth had studied beauty sciences at college before doing a series of jobs and then opening her business, to be able to work around her family and spend time with them.

She said the reason she opened her business was 'I always wanted to get into an industry where I would make people feel good about themselves. My purpose is to do this.'

Beth had only been doing classic eyelashes until lockdown struck and then she started doing Russian lashes which brought her success.

After all this success, Beth has also started a course where she can become a trainer in the eyelash field to pass on her knowledge.

Beth has plans to enter the competition again next year after being a finalist this year and getting second last year. She had also entered the category of best eyelash technician both years running which she had also gotten to the final off.