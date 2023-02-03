The duo have been overwhelmed at the support after The News produced an article outlining another potential loss in the community, and they can now see a future ahead of them after increased interest.

The owners of Little Crickets Pre-School Pictured left to right: Zoe St John and Leigh Dunlop

‘We are not fully booked by any means but we aren’t going to close now so the response from the community has been lovely and heart warming because everybody saw the article and we have had people ringing up and saying they don’t want us to close because they want to send their children here.’

Now that Leigh and Zoe have a steady stream of enquiries, they are planning big things including starting a fundraiser to raise £10,000 so they can turn the ‘waste land’ behind the church into a communal garden that will have wheelchair access to a SEN garden that will be free for everyone in the community to enjoy.

Leigh added: ‘It just needs some TLC and to be made safe and there will be a sensory garden.

‘We want to be able to give back to the community and the church have been really accommodating for this idea that we have.’

The children will be taken to the care home to help renovate their planters, flower beds and generally help to make the area around the home beautiful so that the residents can enjoy their home.

This area of the children’s learning is part of the pre-school’s work on global citizenship, where they will also be teaching the children about different languages around the world as well as different cultures.

She added: ‘It is very much about pledging ourselves to the community so there are so many things that we can now put into action and give back to the community as well as making it a beautiful place for everyone to live.