Hampshire law firm urges separated parents to sort Christmas arrangements sooner rather than later

Churchers Solicitors, based in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, has urged parents to seek legal advice as soon as possible if they cannot agree on temporary changes to their child arrangements during Christmas time.

A child arrangements order can regulate who a child lives with and spends time with and is legally binding. Senior Solicitor Daniel Norris from the Family Law team at Churchers said that parents may want to make changes to their child arrangements order during the festive period.

Senior solicitor Daniel Norris

But if an agreement cannot be reached, he recommends that they should contact a solicitor straight away. In cases where parents cannot agree, it is likely court applications will need to be made.

He said: ‘Without a court application, there is a chance the terms of the order will remain over the Christmas holidays. The parent seeking the change would need to put together a very compelling case as to why the arrangements should change.

‘If parents can agree on a temporary arrangement during Christmas, make sure the agreement is recorded in writing in case there is a dispute down the line. Arrangements at Christmas can be difficult because it is such an important time for children, and parents understandably want to make sure they can still see their children.